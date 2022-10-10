Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu has shared his view on why Genk found it difficult to beat visiting Kortrijk by a wider margin at the Cegeka Arena on matchday eleven of the Belgian First Division A.

After opening his season account with his side’s first goal in the 2-1 triumph at KV Oostende last weekend, Onuachu followed it up with both goals in the 2-1 victory over Kortrijk on Saturday.

The Smurfs were the better team in the first half but missed several good chances.

Onuachu eventually handed the hosts the lead eight minutes before the break, heading home from a Trésor freekick when all else failed. The 1-0 scoreline, though, was flattering for Kortrijk, who conceded more.

“If we had gone into the locker room with 2-0 or 3-0, the job would have been done,” Onuachu told the media after the encounter.

“But in the end, we even needed a free kick to take the lead. A weapon, we train a lot on it. But we definitely should have scored a field goal. Now we kept the opponent in the match.”