Nigeria international, Paul Onuachu is doing wonders for Racing Genk in the Belgian First Division A, after taking his tally for the season to fourteen goals from fourteen appearances following his brace in a 4-2 win over Antwerp on Sunday afternoon, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

The win sees Racing Genk return to first position in the league table with 31 points, one more than second placed Club Brugge, and they set a new club record for successive wins in the division, seven.

Many suggested before the start of the season that Onuachu would play second fiddle to summer signing from Heracles Almelo, Cyriel Dessers but the reverse is the case, with the lanky striker making 12 starts from a possible 15.

Against Antwerp yesterday, Onuachu netted his first goal in the 19th minute, cancelling out Koji Miyoshi’s early opener, then put Genk 2-1 up four minutes later.

Nine minutes from time, the former FC Midtjylland goal poacher was replaced by Dessers and the number 9 got in on the act when he wrapped up the scoring in the 88th minute.

Thanks to his brace against Antwerp, Onuachu is now the leading scorer in Europe’s top fifteen leagues ahead of Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski (12), Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin (11) and PSG’s Kylian Mbappe (10). The Super Eagle has a ratio of one goal per game and will be looking to add to his tally against Anderlecht on December 11.

He may not fit into Gernot Rohr’s plans in the Super Eagles squad, but Onuachu is having his best start to a season after brace takes his tally to 14 goals in 14 league matches-which makes him the prolific Nigerian striker in Europe this season.