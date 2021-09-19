Paul Onuachu has spoken for the first time after he did not make a big transfer as widely predicted following his goals at Belgian club Genk.

Last season, Onuachu scored 35 goals in all competitions and he was widely expected to cash in on that with a transfer to a club in a major league.

He was linked to several clubs in the Premier League as well as in the French Ligue 1.

However, that did not happen.

“I was disappointed that I was not able to make a nice transfer this summer, but I have now closed that chapter,” he told Het Laatste Nieuws.

“I am focusing on the future with Genk and I am looking forward to it.”

Onuachu still has three years left on his contract at Genk. Liverpool, Tottenham, West Ham and host others once wink at him.

