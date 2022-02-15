Paul Onuachu has been named in the Belgian Pro League Team of the Week by Whoscored.com following the conclusion of the 27th round of matches in the division.

Against Standard Liege on Sunday, the Nigeria international slotted home after a huge mistake at the back by Standard Liege defender, Moussa Sissako, in the 53rd minute, taking his tally in the league to fourteen goals in the process.

In a 4-4-2 formation, Onuachu who earned a rating of 7.7 leads the line along with KAA Gent’s Laurent Depoitre.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Of his 22 appearances in this season’s Belgian top-flight, the tall center forward has been named Man of the Match by the football statistics website in four matches.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Onuachu registered a game-high six shots against Standard Liege with half of his attempts on target and won joint-game high four aerial duels, along with Standard Liege’s Merveille Bokadi.

The 27-year-old touched the ball 43 times, was accurate in sixty percent of his passes and won one foul for his team over the course of 87 minutes he was on the pitch.