Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu may be the Goal King of Belgium after he finished as top scorer last season, but he is still not the most expensive player in the Jupiler Pro League.

Club Brugge star Noa Lang has been ranked as the most expensive player in Belgium by KPMG Football Benchmark.

Lang is valued at 23.8 Million Euros, while Onuachu is the second most valuable player in the Belgian league at 22.2 Million Euros

There are five players from Club Brugge and three from Genk in the Top 10 costliest players in Belgium.

The Top 10 Most Expensive Players in Belgium: Noa Lang (Club Brugge) – 23.8 million euros, Paul Onuachu (Genk)- 22.2 million euros, Charles De Ketelaere (Club Brugge) – 18.2 million euros, Yari Verschaeren (Anderlecht) – 15 million euros, Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) – 14.8 million euros, heo Bongonda (KRC Genk) – 11.5 million euros, Wesley Moraes (Club Brugge) – 11.1 million euros, ryan Heynen (KRC Genk) – 10.3 million euros, Christian Kouamé (Anderlecht) – 9.3 million euros, Faitout Maouassa (Club Brugge) – 8.3 million euros.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .