Monica Iheakam

The duo of Nigeria internationals, Paul Onuachu and Stephen Odey have been named in Genk’s squad to face fellow African brothers, Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane in Champions League cracker.

Genk will play host to defending champions Liverpool at home today with Salah is making a return to action after recovering from an ankle injury..

The match at Genk, is the first of two back-to-back fixtures against the English premier league side.

Onuachu, who linked up with the Belgian giants from Danish side, FC Midtjylland this summer has made one appearance for the club in the competition.

The 25-year-old has scored four goals in five league appearances for Felice Mazzu’s side.

Meanwhile, his compatriot, Odey will be hoping to make his debut for Genk in the competition.

Odey, who switched from FC Zurich of Switzerland during the off-season has made three three league appearances for Genk but is yet to open his goal account.

Genk are bottom of Group E with a point after two rounds of matches, while Liverpool are second with three points behind leaders Napoli, who have four points. Salzburg are third on three points.