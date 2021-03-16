Paul Onuachu powered Genk into the final of the Belgian Cup scoring against Anderlecht on Sunday night.

Onuachu helped his side see off rivals 2-1 at the Lotto Park, Brussels, he scored the in the 17th minute, his 27th goal of the campaign.

The Forward has made 30 appearances in all competitions for Genk this season and provided two assists.

Onuachu was substituted in the 81st minute and it was his compatriot, Cyriel Dessers who took his place on the pitch.

Meanwhile, Anderlecht defender Matt Miazga scored an own in the second half to put Genk 2-0 up, before Adrien Trebel reduced the deficit in the 73rd minute.

Anderlecht failed to find the equaliser and Genk progressed to the final where they will face Standard Liege.