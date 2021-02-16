Genk striker, Paul Onuachu is ranked in the Top 10 of the European Golden Shoe after his rush of goals in Belgium this season.

Onuachu has netted 22 goals in the league and is now ranked joint sixth in Golden Shoe contest for the player who scored the most goals in a season.

He is ahead of more famous stars like Romelu Lukaku, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe.

The ranking takes into account not only the number of goals by a player, but also the rating of the league where such a player features.

A goal in a European top league is worth two points, while Onuachu only gets one and a half points for every goal.

As a result, Onuachu has 33 points in the rankings.