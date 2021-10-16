Paul Onuachu has sacked his agent Patrick Mork to sign with Niagara Sports Company after widely expected transfer to a major league did not happen even after his goals last season.

Onuachu was with Mork’s Global Soccer Management.

In June, another Nigeria star, Alhassan Yusuf, did not extend his agency agreement with Mork and he subsequently moved to Belgian club Antwerp after he had distinguished himself at Swedish club IFK Goteborg.

Onuachu’s new agents have stars like Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Tiemoué Bakayoko (AC Milan) and Alvaro Morata (Juventus) on their books.

The agency’s headquarters is in Spain.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .