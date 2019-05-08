Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu is on the cusp of breaking an eight-year-old Nigerian record for the country’s top scorer in the history of the Danish Superliga and this could happen before the end of the 2018-2019 campaign, amid speculation linking him with an exit from FC Midtjylland in the summer.

Onuachu, who is Nigeria’s leading scorer in the European Leagues with 16 goals ahead of Wolfsburg loanee, Victor Osimhen, bagged a brace in the 2-1 win at FC Nordsjaelland on April 29.

And in doing so, the lanky striker took his tally in the Danish Superliga to 50 goals since making his debut.

With 52 goals in 108 appearances in the Danish top flight, only ex-Nigeria international Peter Utaka has scored more goals in the division than Onuachu, with his last goal netted on December 5, 2001 vs SönderjyskE.

Onuachu’s most productive season was back in the 2016-2017 campaign when he ended with 17 goals to his name, while he tallied 10 goals in the 2017-2018 season, 6 in 2015-2016 and only one in the 2014-2015 campaign.

FC Midtjylland face FC Copenhagen, Brondby and Esbjerg in their last three league games of the season, and Onuachu has a chance to rewrite history by setting a new Nigerian goalscoring record.

Sylvester Igboun is Nigeria’s third highest goalscorer in the history of the Danish Superliga with 41 goals in 147 appearances.