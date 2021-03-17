One of the major clubs in England, Germany, Italy, Spain, or France is ready to swoop for Racing Genk striker Paul Onuachu, according to former Derby County star, Branko Strupar.
Onuachu is a man at the peak of his powers, with the Nigerian forward the top goalscorer in the Belgian First Division A after netting 25 times in just 29 appearances.
The 26-year-old has two more goals in the Belgian Cup to bring his total tally to 27 strikes, with his latest effort powering Genk past Anderlecht in the semifinal of the Cup competition.
In all of Europe’s first leagues, only Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski (with 32 goals) has scored more goals than Onuachu.
The likes of Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo (23 goals), Barcelona’s Lionel Messi (21 goals), Romelu Lukaku (19 goals), and Erling Haaland (19 goals) have found the net fewer times than the former Midtjylland striker.
And Strupar, who likened Onuachu to Czech Republic all-time top scorer, Jan Koller, says the Super Eagles star will not be in Belgium next season
“I would like to see him live at work. He reminds me of Jan Koller, but with even better feet. I hear that he will not stay much longer,” Branko Strupar told Het Laatste Nieuws (via voetbalkrant).
