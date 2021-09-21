Belgian First Division A side, Racing Genk have announced that Paul Onuachu has signed a new deal, through a statement on their official website.

The Nigeria international has agreed a one-year contract extension and he’s now tied to the Limburg club until the summer of 2024.

Onuachu has been rewarded with a new lucrative deal less than a week after scoring his 50th goal for Racing Genk, against Rapid Vienna in the opening round of matches in the UEFA Europa League.

Sources privy to the deal revealed that the new deal is worth in excess of €5 million a year in bonuses and salary, including special clauses like scoring a certain amount of goals and also finishing as top scorer.

The new deal puts him in the bracket of some of Nigeria’s highest earning player at the moment.

The 27-year-old made it 51 goals in 79 appearances after coming off the bench to net another winner in a league match against Sint-Truidense VV at the weekend.

He has been a success since joining Racing Genk from FC Midtjylland in August 2019 for a fee of six million euros.

Last season, Onuachu mustered 33 goals in the Belgian First Division A, a feat that earned him the Golden Boot and the Professional Footballer of the Year awards.

