KRC Genk’s striker, Paul Onuachu is still stranded in Nigeria after a special chartered flight that would have ferried his teammates as well as players from other Belgian clubs ran into several difficulties.

Genk resumed training ahead of the new season in Belgium without Onuachu, who is still in Nigeria after he accompanied bereaved Lille’s striker, Victor Osimhen, back to the country recently.

According to Het Nieuwsblad, the chartered flight that would have also flown players from Club Brugge and Gent in Cote d’Ivoire could not do so, as the airport in Abidjan has been closed down due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, which continues to ravage Africa.

Also a recent terrorist attack in Cote d’Ivoire which involved Sierra Leone has made the airport in Abidjan inaccessible.

In Nigeria, the re-opening of the Lagos airport planned for today has been postponed till further notice.