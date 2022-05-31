Paul Onuachu showed his many dancing moves when he said ‘I do’ to his long-time Ghanaian girlfriend Tracy Acheampong at the weekend.
The giant Genk striker showed at the wedding party in Ghana that he is not just great in front of goal, but he can also dig it on the dance floor.
Another wedding party is planned for Nigeria.
Super Eagles guests in Accra were Henry Onyekuru, Chidera Ejuke, Samuel Kalu and Frank Onyeka.
It has been a super 2022 for Onuachu after he scooped the most prestigious individual football award in Belgium – the Golden Shoe – and also fired 19 goals in the league this past season.
The icing on the cake for Onuachu will be a big transfer away from Belgium.
