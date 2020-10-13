Emma Jemegah, with reports

Towering Super Eagles and Genk of Belgium striker, Paul Onuachu has been declared as the third tallest Under-21 forward by FIFA.

Onuachu, who’s in Austria with the Super Eagles in series of international friendlies stands at 6ft 7 inches and shared the third position with Heerenveen striker, Henk Veerman and Simon Makienok of St Pauli.

However, Admira Wacker target man, Stefan Maierhofer is the tallest striker in FIFA 21, at 6 ft 8 in or 202cm.

Now 38 years old, Maierhofer has played in England, Germany and Austria, even playing twice in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich back in 2007, and he has 19 international caps for Austria.

The 63-rated Maierhofer is only 1cm shorter than the tallest player in FIFA 21 altogether, Auxerre centre-back Abdoul Ba.

The tallest gold-rated strikers on FIFA 21 are Strasbourg’s Ludovic Ajorque and Wolfsburg forward Wout Weghorst, who are both 6 ft 6 in, or 197cm.

Long-time FUT favourite Lacina Traore is not on FIFA 21 as he has joined Bandirmaspor in the Turkish Second Division, which is not included on this year’s game.

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham is the tallest striker among the world’s top clubs, standing at 6 ft 5 in or 196cm – putting him just ahead of the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Erling Haaland.