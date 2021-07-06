A member of the representative team of hot in demand Gent forward, Paul Onuachu says there is no truth in report linking the 27-year-old forward with a move to Arsenal.

Onuachu who was voted the best player in the Belgium league is rumoured to be a target of the Gunners this summer after scoring 35 goals in 45 games last season.

However, his representative who spoke to owngoalnigeria.com insists there have been no contact with Arsenal over his services but went silent when asked about the reported interest of West Ham. “It will be nice if Arsenal want him as he’s a boyhood fan of the team but that is not the case at the moment.” No contact has been made yet. We are only seeing it in the papers and on the internet,” he said.

When asked about the reported interest in the forward by West Ham, which has gone viral, the past few years but he refused to comment on the rumour by simply saying “we will know soon.”

