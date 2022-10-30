In the Belgian First Division A, Paul Onuachu played his part as KRC Genk made light work of Mechelen with a 3-1 win at the Cegeka Arena.

Onuachu was not among the goalscorers as strikes from Munōz, G. Arteaga, and Paintsil helped Genk to extend their lead at the top of the league table to seven points.

It is the first time in six games that Onuachu will not find the back of the net.

The Nigeria international had struck an incredible eight goals in his previous five consecutive games, including braces against KV Oostende, Westerlo, and Antwerp.

In the French Femenina Division 1, Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie helped Paris FC maintain their unbeaten start to the season with a fine 4-1 win away to Montpellier.

Nnadozie produced several brilliant saves in the game week six encounter, and only a 76th-minute Deslandes penalty denied the shot-stopper from claiming her fourth clean of the campaign.

In the English Championship, Leon Balogun and his Queens Park Rangers crashed to a 2-0 defeat at Birmingham City.

It is the first loss QPR will suffer this season, with Leon Balogun in their starting eleven.

Balogun made only substitute appearances in QPR’s defeats to Swansea and Luton – the only other losses endured by the club since Balogun joined this summer.