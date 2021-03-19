By Monica Iheakam

Barely 24 hours after his call up to the Super Eagles squad for 2022 AFCON qualifiers, Nigerian international, Paul Onuachu’s market value has soared from €12 million to €17 million.

The KRC Genk forward was on Wednesday called in to replace Moses Simon for the 2022 AFCON qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho later this month.

According to the transfer market.com, Onachu displaced from the apex by Jacob Bruun whose value jumped from €8 million to €20 and has managed 25 goals in 29 games but is much more than just a pure goal scorer at the third-placed club in the Belgium league.

“Despite being 2.01 meters tall, the 26-year-old Nigerian has good ball control and is quite involved in his club’s attacking play,” Belgium Area Manager Bart Tamsyn said. “The combination of his height, technical ability, and goal scoring instinct makes him an interesting prospect for foreign clubs and, as a result, his market value has grown from €12 million to €17 million.”

The Super Eagles will take on the Squirrels of Benin Republic at Stade Charles de Gaulle in Porto Novo on March 27 before facing the Crocodiles of Lesotho three days later at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

The three-time African champions lead Group L of the AFCON qualifiers with eight points and victory over Benin or Lesotho will seal their place at the biennial tournament, scheduled for Cameroon in 2022.