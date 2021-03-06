Denmark international defender Erik Sviatchenko believes Nigerian forward Paul Onuachu is ready to make a big step to either the English Premier League or the German Bundesliga, sweeping away suggestions Celtics could move for the Super Eagles striker in the summer.

Onuachu has been one of the most prolific strikers in Europe this term, with the 26-year-old netting a career-best 25 goals in all competitions for Belgian side KRC Genk.

There is likely going to be a scramble for the tall goal-getter in the summer with his physical presence and his deadly finishing abilities in the box set to attract some of the biggest clubs on the continent.

Celtics are among the frontrunners for Onuachu’s services, with the Scottish giants looking to rebuild their attack after a disappointing season that sees them surrender their ten-title-in-a-row dream.

But Sviatchenko, who was a teammate with Onuachu when they both played for Danish side FC Midtjylland, is convinced that Celtic have no chance to get the Super Eagles ace as he is ready to mix it with the big boys.