Transfermarkt has updated the market values of players in the Jupiler Pro League on Tuesday, April 12.

Among the losers is Racing Genk’s Paul Onuachu who is now valued at €17 million (approximately N7.64 billion in Nigerian currency).

Onuachu, who was valued at €20 million on January 6, 2022, has seen his market value reduced by three million euros.

And this is the second consecutive downgrade in a row as the 27-year-old reached an all-time high value of €22 million on October 6, 2021.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The former FC Midtjylland man is the most expensive player at Racing Genk, third among Jupiler League players, ranks number seven among all players from Nigeria and 43rd when it comes to players born in 1994.

With nineteen goals in twenty nine appearances, Onuachu is Racing Genk’s top goalscorer in the Belgian top-flight and netted twice in European competition, taking his overall tally for the season to 21 in 37 all-competition appearances.

Meanwhile, the market values of Anderlecht’s Joshua Zirkzee and Genk’s Mujaid Sadick have increased with the striker and center-back now valued at €11m and €3m respectively.