Genk striker Paul Onuachu has returned to training after a move to West Ham United somewhat stalled.

It’s claimed that Genk are keen to sell Onuachu, seemingly sensing that now is the right time to sell the 27-year-old with his value so high.

They want a deal worth around €20million (£17million) for Onuachu, and he is keen to make a big move to the Premier League.

West Ham are leading the race, and his agent allegedly travelled to London last week in order to meet with clubs over a potential deal, but the Hammers have yet to make a bid.

Onuachu’s future is unclear, and after an extended summer break, he has returned to Genk training with his future up in the air.

West Ham are desperate for a new striker after letting Sebastien Haller leave in January, and Onuachu has become one of the main targets for David Moyes.

A giant striker at 6ft 7in tall, Onuachu smashed 35 goals in 41 games for Genk last season, winning the Belgian Cup in a stunning campaign.

The Nigerian’s future should be settled in the coming weeks, and West Ham may well be looking to strike a deal to bring him to England ahead of their Europa League campaign.

