FC Midtjylland’s Sporting Director Claus Steinlein believes KRC Genk will be the biggest winners when the Belgian side offloads Nigeria’s prolific striker Paul Onuachu this summer.

Genk and Midtjylland were locked in contract talks for several days over Onuachu in August 2019 before the Belgian side parted with six million euros (2.7 billion naira) to secure the signing of the Super Eagles striker.

It was good money for Midtjylland, having taken a gamble on a teenage Onuachu, fresh from local Nigerian academy FC Ebedei in 2012 and nurtured him for seven years.

However, it now appears like the Danish side sold the 26-year-old too cheap, with Genk likely to make a killing on a potential transfer this summer.

After blasting 27 goals past opposing goalkeepers in just 32 league games, Onuachu has seen his market value reach an all-time high of €17 million, as per transfermarkt.

But Steinlein, a boss at Onuachu’s previous club Midtjylland, believes clubs would be willing to pay double that amount to snap up the Nigerian forward, leaving Genk with a hefty profit to take to the bank.