By Chinwendu Obienyi

There was a change of baton at the Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) at the weekend, as Mr Sam Onukwue emerged the new Chairman, following statutory retirement of Chief Onyewenchukwu Ezeagu after five years of meritorious service.

Under the new change of leadership, Mr Sehinde Adenagbe, the Second Vice Chairman and Ms Ifeyinwa Ejezie, the Public Relations Officer, also scaled up the corporate ladder to emerge the First and Second Vice Chairman respectively.

Prior to his election as the Chairman of ASHON at the Association’s hybrid Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the weekend, Onukwue was the First Vice Chairman and had also served as the Assistant Financial Secretary and General Secretary.

Onukwue, the fifth Chairman of ASHON, is a graduate of Accounting from the prestigious Yaba College of Technology, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria as well as the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers. He also holds an MBA from the University of Lagos and an M.Sc. from Leeds, UK. He has extensive banking and capital market experience spanning over 30 years, including his robust service at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Merchant and Commercial Banks as well as Multinational Financial Institutions while serving on the Board of many companies, top class professional bodies and trade groups.

Addressing the shareholders at the meeting, Ezeagu, while highlighting some of the spectacular achievements during his tenure, said, his administration had created visibility for the association as a respected voice in the capital market and widened the scope of income generating activities for its members outside the NGX and NASD platforms by promoting the Lagos Commodities and Features Exchange (LCFE).

He said, “Our representatives negotiated with the relevant parties on the Demutualization of NGX Group and our members got a favourable share of 78 per cent holding, the presentation of the Position of the Association during the Joint Public Hearing on the Demutualization Bill and Unclaimed Dividends at the National Assembly, meetings with Market Elders, Past and Present Chairman of NGX Council on the way forward for the market amongst others.”

Other new members of ASHON’s Governing Council include; Olubunmi Ajayi, Sigma Securities Limited, Oluwadare Samuel Adejumo, Pivot Capital Limited, Olumuyiwa Adeyemi, Atlas Portfolio Limited, Kolawole Thomas Oyedokun, DSU Brokerage Services Limited, Charles Egbunonwo, Forthright Securities & Investment Limited, and Chief Ezeagu, the immediate past chairman who becomes an ex-officio member.

