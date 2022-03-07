From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Ifenalaife Foundation, a none governmental organisation has sponsored the just concluded Chukwuebuka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Student Union Government Men Challenge Cup organized by Jake Chimezie the Director of Sports Uli Campus.

The SUG Men Cup which kicked off on the 10th of February 2022 came to an end on the 27th of February 2022 at the University School Field.

Speaking to the news media on the event of the official handover of the trophy and cash prize to the Winner and Runner up Teams, the founder Ifenalaife foundation, Dr Henry Iyke Mmerigwo (Onwa Alaife) represented by the Manager of the Foundation, Frank Igbojindu (CEO Akpoazaa Group) said the football Competition was sponsored to promote the unity of the students.

He noted with utmost sincerity and passion of engagement and his interest to continue empowering the youths both in sports development and education.

He said: “my passion to grow the new generation of youth is undisputable”.

Dr Mmerigwo who is an indigene of Alaife Uli Anambra State has continually placed youth empowerment, community development and education support at the utmost priority.

The Head of Department of the Winner Team, Electrical Engineering, Dr Akaneme on behalf of the Dean said the competition is first and what the institution have been expecting.

” I congratulate the organizer of the Competition, Chimezie Jake and in a special way I appreciate the Proud Sponsor, Onwa Alaife Chairman Ifenalaife Foundation, the Foundation Manager and their team for this unique and kind gesture to the university Community.

He prays that God rewards the founder and pleaded that the sponsor who is the indigene of Uli community, should make it an annual event.

The ceremony ended by the handover of trophy and cash prizes to the Champion, Electrical Engineering Team and Runner up, Computer Science Team.