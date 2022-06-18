Onwualor Chiamaka is a Nigeria model, based in Lagos Nigeria growing up in the suburbs of Anambra with her 4 siblings and parents , turned CEO Omabeauteparlour in 2018 after obtaining a BSC in Environmental Biology from Imo state University Owerri.

Omabeauteparlour is one of the biggest salon in Nigeria, located in Lekki Lagos Nigeria and Ikenegbu layout Owerri, Imo, it was founded in 2018 by the elegant CEO Onwualor Chiamaka.

Talking about love and passion for entrepreneurship, Onwualor Chiamaka has set the record straight for upcoming entrepreneurs, at 25 she has 2 big salons in 2 different cities in Nigeria and according to her she wants about 5 more branches of her salon in Nigeria before going international.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Onwualor Chiamaka is career driven and we love her zeal for entrepreneurship, she has created jobs for over 30 ladies.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .