From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

One-time vice president, Nkpor Development Union (NDU), Ichie Godwin Onwukwe, also known as Apiti Nkpor, has joined the royal cabinet of the town in Idemili North Loacl Government, Anambra State. He was installed Odu Nkataukwu V of Nkpor. He became head of Mgbachu village and its representative in the cabinet.

The Odu title dates back to about 200 years ago as his great grandfather, Okoye Odu was the first Odu, followed by his grandfather, Onwukwe as Odu 11, who handed over to Peter Onwukwe as Odu 111 and then to Vincent Oguelina Onwukwe, as Odu 1V.

The ceremony known as Ido Ezumezu in Nkpor parlance, took place at the palace of the traditional ruler of Nkpor, Igwe Christopher Ibegbunam II.

Since Igwe Ibegbunam II, was not available, the ceremony was presided over by the traditional Prime Minister of Nkpor, Onowu Emmanuel Ifejika Udeze and assisted by other members of Nkpor royal cabinet.

After the brief ceremonies signifying his formal admission into the royal cabinet, the jubilant Onwukwe, dressed in his royal white chieftaincy regalia, with a red cap to march, dashed out of the palace with the executive members of his Mgbachu village led by its chairman, Chief Arinze Idemili.

In a spectacular train, he danced along with another prominent son of Nkpor, Chibuzo Okeke, his friends and well-wishers from the Igwe’s palace to his own residence. There was brief stop over in some compounds he considered to be of strategic importance.

Onwukwe expressed gratitude to God for preserving his life till date when he finally ascended the seat, adding that he has already designed empowerment programmes for the youths of Mgbachu village.

He emphasized that he had already set up a peace committee to resolve all discrepancies in the village, adding that he would set up more committees to create employment windows for the youths in his area.

Onwukwe who noted that he has forgiven those who wronged him, including those who roped him into a murder case that landed him in prison custody before his acquittal also pleaded with those who felt he wronged them to forgive him with all their hearts: “I will equally liaise with government and vigilante group in the village to maintain security, peace and create jobs, having gone to Igwe’s palace to occupy my vacant seat.”

Other cabinet members who spoke about the ceremony, including Michael Obinwa Jr, (Iyasele Mgbachu); Chile Boniface Anikpe (Onwa Mgbachu); Nnamdi Okoye (Agba Mgbachu) and Sunday Okonkwo (Agie Mgbachu), testified that Onwukwe deserved the coveted Oduship stool in the royal cabinet.

The Osuma of Nkpor and Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo I’demili north local government area chapter, Chief Austin Udo; and others, pledged to give him maximum support and assistance in the discharge of his duties as the reigning Odu Nkpor.