Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo Commissioner for Education, Prof. Viola Onwuliri has raised the alarm over plots to tarnish her image and achievements by some politicians.

Onwuliri, in a press statement by his media aide, Peter Osambgi, alleged that her detractors planned to ruin her through false media publications.

Said Onwuliri: The grounds on which these agents of darkness have embarked on this ungodly quest is sadly anchored on the fact that the Rebuild Imo Government led by Governor Emeka Ihedioha dislodged them from power and liberated the people from bondage and eight years of misrule. As a result, they have resorted to blackmail and propaganda warfare in order to distract the people’s government, the effort is in futility. From all indications, their modus operandi now is to attack key figures of Imo government, as Prof. Onwuliri, by false publications to deceive unsuspecting Imolites, just to score cheap political points.”

Onwuliri said she believed in the maxim “a clear conscience fears no accusation” maintaining that she is not perturbed by the plot.