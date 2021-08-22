Nigerian US collegiate fastest runner in the 200m Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike proved that his rating was no fluke as he made history on Saturday to win the 200 metres race in a personal best time of 20.21.

Onwuzurike thus erases compatriot Francis Obiekwelu’s long-standing record of being the last Nigerian to have won the event since 1996.

He outpaced Letsile Tebogo of Botswana who came second in a time of 20.38, while South Africa’s Sinesipho Dambile won bronze in a time of 20.48.

In the women’s event, Favour Ofili finished 3rd with a time of 22.23 to secure bronze on an impressive day for Team Nigeria. The event was won by Namibia’s Christine Mboma in a time of 21.84, while silver went to Beatrice Masilingi of Namibia.