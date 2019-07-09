The All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives candidate, Ambassador Elijah Onyeagba, has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, for re-appointing Boss Mustapha as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Onyeagba said the re-appointment was in the best interest of our country.

“I wish to thank our President for the re-appointment of Mustapha as the SGF to steer the ship of the next level with him. You know Mustapha is a technocrat, who understands the plights of fellow Nigerians,” he said.

He charged Mustapha to work more now than he did in his first tenure, while informing him that Nigerians were patiently waiting for the dividends of “next level,” which ensured the victory of APC in last elections.