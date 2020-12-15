Zenith Bank’s Group Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, has emerged CEO of the Year at the Sustainability, Enterprise and Responsibility (SERAS) Awards held at the weekend in Lagos. According to the judges, he was selected for a plethora of reasons key among these practices include a robust Environmental and Social Management System for screening credit facilities and continued investment in social initiatives in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and for joining 131 other banks from across the globe as a founding signatory to the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) Principles for Responsible Banking.

The judges found him worthy for his commitment to the promotion of sustainability and responsible business practices in Nigeria, by his frontal leadership of sustainability in Zenith Bank, thereby enabling best industry practices in the banking sector, and for his passion to reduce carbon emissions in the bank’s operations. Zenith Bank Plc also emerged winner in two other categories at the SERAS Awards, carting home the awards for “Best Company in Promotion of Good Health and Well-Being” and “Best Company in Promotion of Good Health and Well-Being”. Out of the five finalists for the Best Company in Promotion of Good Health and Well-Being Category, Zenith Bank emerged winner for donating N1 billion in support of efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.