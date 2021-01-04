New Managing Director/CEO of Fidelity Bank Plc, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, has assumed office, becoming the 4th chief executive and first female to occupy the position since the inception of the bank in 1988.

She succeeds the erstwhile MD/CEO, Nnamdi Okonkwo, who retired on December 31, 2020, after completing his contract tenure in line with the bank’s governance policy.

Fidelity Bank, in an email at the weekend, assured customers that the bank “under her leadership will consolidate on the already laid foundation and track record of performance, to execute the next growth phase.”

Onyeali-Ikpe was formerly the executive director, Lagos and South West Directorate of the bank and has been an integral part of management in the last six years.

She joined the bank in 2015 and spearheaded the transformation of the directorate, leading it to profitability and sustained its impressive year-on-year growth across key performance metrics, including contributing over 28 percent of the bank’s PBT, deposits and loans.

She is vastly experienced and has spent over 30 years working across various banks, including Standard Chartered Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Citizens International Bank/Enterprise Bank, where she held several management positions in legal, treasury, investment banking, retail/commercial and corporate banking.