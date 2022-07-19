From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and other African Foreign Ministers, met in Lusaka, Zambia to deliberate on topical issues pertaining to the African continent.

Media Aide to Onyeama, Sarah Sanda, in a statement issued in Abuja, said Onyeama participated in the 41st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council meeting of the African Union.

Sanda disclosed that the two-day meeting took place at the Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka, Zambia where the status of regional integration in Africa, update on the African Medicine Agency, the Operationalization of the Africa CDC, progress report on the implementation of the Transition plan of the African Union, including the Quota System and the Audit Skills Assessment and Recruitment Exercise were discussed.

Sanda said: “The Executive Council meeting, which is the meeting of African Foreign Ministers, considered several issues referred to it by the Assembly as well as other policy organs of the African Union, through the work of the Permanent Representatives Committee.

“During this session, the Council considered among other things, status of regional integration in Africa, update on the African Medicine Agency, the Operationalization of the Africa CDC, progress report on the implementation of the Transition plan of the African Union, including the Quota System and the Audit Skills Assessment and Recruitment Exercise.”

Sanda further said the meeting also considered the level of implementation of various decisions of the Assembly of the Union, including the decision relating to the membership of the Peace and Security Council and the Crisis Reserve Facility of the Peace Fund of the African Union.

“At the end of the two-day meeting, far-reaching decisions on the issues highlighted were taken by the Executive Council and are contained in the decisions of Executive Council among which is the vote for Rwanda to host the African Medicine Agency (AMA) which is an initiative of the African Union aimed at strengthening the regulatory environment to guarantee access to quality, safe and efficacious medicines, medical products, and technologies on the continent,” Sanda stated.