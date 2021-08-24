From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama received in audience the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Nigeria, Ambassador Cui Jianchun, on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a Facebook post, disclosed that Onyeama and the Chinese envoy discussed both bilateral and global issues of mutual concern.

Onyeama also received in audience the Minister Delegate to the Cameroonian Minister of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Commonwealth, Félix Mbayu.

The meeting, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, discussed various issues of mutual interest and concern and also explored ways to further strengthen bilateral relations between both countries.

‘The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Geoffrey Onyeama also received in audience, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E. Cui Jianchun, today, 24 August 2021.

‘The meeting exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral and global issues of mutual concern and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation between Nigeria and China,’ the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs also received in audience envoys of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Republic of Tunisia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Facebook also said the minister and the Ethiopian Ambassador to Nigeria, Azanaw Tadesse Abreha, discussed bilateral issues of mutual concern at the meeting.

Outgoing Tunisian Ambassador to Nigeria Jalel Trabelsi was in the minister’s office on a farewell visit.