Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, yesterday, engaged his United States counterpart, Mike Pompeo, on bilateral and multilateral issues.

Onyeama disclosed that the issues discussed were of common interest to both the Federal Government and the Government of the United States. The diplomatic interface is coming after the Federal Government’s Committee on Citizens Data Management and Harmonization said recently that Nigeria has substantially met the demands by the United States, following the visa ban on Nigeria in January, 2020.

However, Onyeama who disclosed his interaction with Pompeo on his Twitter handle, @GeoffreyOnyeama, did not state the specific issues discussed during the encounter.

In a related development, the Federal Government and the Republic of Ghana, met in Abuja where both countries engaged on bilateral issues. The meeting is coming after the forceful closure of shops owned by Nigerians in Ghana and other acts of hostility recently outlined by the Federal Government.

Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, in a statement issued in Abuja, said senior government officials from Nigeria and Ghana, met in Abuja to improve relations between both countries. Those in attendance were Ghanaian Minister of Trade and Industry, Allan John Kyeremanteng, Minister of Information, Ghana, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and the Ghanaian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mohammed Habibu Tijani. Representing the Federal Government were the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, amongst others.