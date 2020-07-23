THE immediate past Chairperson of Nigeria Women Football League, Chief (Mrs.) Dilichukwu Onyedinma, has described the late Proprietor of the defunct Tewo Queens Foot- ball Club of Oyo State, Alhaji Tewogboye Oyewole as undesirable loss to Oyo State and Nigerian women football circle.
Onyedinma, who doubles as the Director of Sports at the Federal Capital Territory Sports Council and acting Executive Secretary of FCT Social Development recalled huge role the late club owner had played in the development of women football in Nigeria, especially when she was the head of the Nigeria Women’s League.
Onyedinma stated this in a condolence letter she sent to the Oyo FA and the family of the deceased where she expressed her heartfelt sympathy over the sudden demise of the philanthropist and one of the pillars of sup- port to the women football in the southwest geo-political zone of the country.
“Chief Tewo was a straightforward and plain-minded person with high benevolence spirit, which made his team (Tewo Queens) a force to be reckoned with from the South-west then; such people’s name has to be preserved by our football governing body because late Tewo used his hard earn resources to promote women football in Nigeria,” she noted.
