THE immediate past Chairperson of Nigeria Women Football League, Chief (Mrs.) Dilichukwu Onyedinma, has described the late Proprietor of the defunct Tewo Queens Foot- ball Club of Oyo State, Alhaji Tewogboye Oyewole as undesirable loss to Oyo State and Nigerian women football circle.

Onyedinma, who doubles as the Director of Sports at the Federal Capital Territory Sports Council and acting Executive Secretary of FCT Social Development recalled huge role the late club owner had played in the development of women football in Nigeria, especially when she was the head of the Nigeria Women’s League.