Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has congratulated two women in American politics, the Vice President of the United States of America (USA), Kamala Harris, and the Speaker of the USA House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, over their emergence respectively.

In a congratulatory letter she delivered to the vice president, the deputy chief whip described Harris’s election victory and subsequent inauguration as the first black African woman vice president of America as both a triumph for the black race and an historic achievement for women all over the world.

In the same vein, Onyejeocha congratulated Pelosi for securing an historic non-consecutive fourth term as the USA House of Representatives speaker, describing her emergence as a clear acknowledgement of her crucial role in the defence of democracy and the advancement of the collective aspirations of American people.

As the highest ranking congress woman in Nigeria and, also presently, the only woman in the leadership of the Nigerian National Assembly, Onyejeocha sees it pertinent to reach out and congratulate the women that have not only personally motivated her as a representative of the people but also inspired many women across the globe.

Harris was a high ranking senator before contesting the presidential primary together with Joe Biden and later picked as the vice presidential candidate by Biden.

Onyejeocha commended her experience as a lawmaker which she believed will be of great value to the new administration.

Onyejeocha also lauded Pelosi for exhibiting strong leadership which has earned her the reputation as a fearless leader.

Onyejeocha said she looks forward to working closely with both the vice president and Madam Speaker in developing closer ties between Nigeria and America and towards strengthening the relationship between the two country’s congresses.