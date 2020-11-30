Kenneth Udeh, Abia

Members of the Federal House of Representatives Honourables Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and Benjamin Kalu have been appointed as the chairpersons of the Abia-North and Bende LGA All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus, respectively.

Their appointments were ratified and announced at separate inaugural meetings of the expanded Abia State APC Caucus held at Camp Neya, Igbere.

The decision to the appointment of Hon Nkeiruka was reached on Monday following a unanimous agreement of all members present at the inaugural meeting of the caucus presided by the Senate Chief Whip Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, held at his Camp Neya country home Igbere Abia State.

Being the inaugural meeting, the expanded caucus had in attendance current and former members of the State and National Assemblies from Abia-North extraction including Zonal party executives and other party Stakeholders within the zone.

Prior to Nkeiruka’s emergence, a motion for her nomination was moved by the state’s party secretary, Mr Perfect Chinasa Okorie and was seconded by the publicity secretary of the party in Abia-North, Idika Ebin, this was followed by a unanimous voice vote by other members present in concurrence to Nkeiruka’s nomination and subsequent ratification as the Abi-North APC caucus chairperson.

Rendering her acceptance speech; the Deputy Chief Whip of the green chambers expressed her gratitude for her appointment, she specifically thanked Senator Kalu for presenting her for nomination to the caucus, while also giving assurances to work with all members for the party’s fortunes in the entire state.

In her words: ‘I am grateful to be saddled with this position and this calls for more work. Let me also express my gratitude to the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, for fronting my nomination, he remains the overall leader of our party in this state. This is a clarion call to rescue this state from its bad state and we can only achieve this by taking over the state come 2023.’

Apart from the Senate Chief Whip Senator Orji Kalu, spokesperson of the House of Representatives (Bende Federal Constituency), Hon Benjamin Kalu, others who attended the meeting include Abia -North Zonal Chairman, Hon Chris Aja, DIG Azubiuke Udah (retd), members of the Abia House of Assembly; Barr. Emeka Okoroafor ( Isiukwuato), Hon Chijioke Chukwu (Bende), Chief Chidiebere Ude, Hon Chibuike Jonas, Bar. Emeka I.U. Kalu, Dr Maduekwe Ukaegbu, Abia State APC secretary Mr Perfect Okorie, Hon Frank Osita Chuks, all former Chairmen of Umunneochi, Ohafia, Arochukwu and Umunneochi Local Governments, respectively.

In a related development, Hon Nkeiruka’s counterpart and fellow colleague at the green parliament, Hon Benjamin Kalu also emerged as the Leader of Bende APC caucus in Abia-North Senatorial zone.

The appointment of Kalu who is also the Spokesperson of the House of Representatives was announced at the expanded Abia State APC Caucus meeting at Camp Neya, Igbere, Abia State, by the Chairman of the party in the state, Hon Donatus Nwankpa, on Sunday.

Nwankpa acknowledged the robust and determined efforts of the APC caucus led by former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, in repositioning the party in the state.

Nwankpa stressed that the APC is strategising ahead of the 2023 general elections, adding that the choice of Kalu as the spokesman of the caucus was borne out of his robust experience.

He described Kalu as dogged, bold and forthright.

In his words: ‘At the caucus meeting of Abia State APC caucus, it was resolved that Hon Benjamin Kalu, Spokesman of the House of Representatives and Member of House of Representatives (Bende Federal Constituency), be appointed as the Spokesman of the APC caucus in Abia State.

‘He has the political experience and intellectual capacity to discharge his duties and responsibilities professionally without bias. He is a round peg in a round hole. Indeed, he is fit for the job. Kalu has demonstrated his capability as the spokesman of the House of Representatives by complementing the efforts of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, in steering the affairs of the House of Representatives.

‘We are optimistic that he will repeat the same feat as spokesman of the APC caucus in Abia State.’

The newly appointed spokesman, while appreciating the leader and members of Abia State APC Caucus for his new role, promised to live up to expectations in the discharge of his responsibilities.

In attendance at the meeting were Senator Orji Kalu, Senator Chris Adighije, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, Chief Emeka Nwogu, Hon Nkiru Onyejocha, Hon Benjamin Kalu, Hon Donatus Nwankpa, Dr Alex Otti, Chief Nyerere Anyim and Hon Acho Obioma among others.