Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejiocha, has charged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State to ensure the party takes over the state in 2023.

Onyejiocha who gave the charge at her country home, Isuochi in Umunneochi Local Government Area when the state Exco of APC paid her visit said she was clamouring for a change of guard in the state

because the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government has disappointed Abians.

The federal lawmaker reminded the Abia APC state Exco that power was not giving freely, but taken by force, stressing that there was no point of APC members hobnobbing with PDP as they would not hand them over power freely.

“Power is taking by force, it is not handed freely, therefore, there is no point of hobnobbing with PDP, they don’t like us and will in no way hand over power freely to anybody in APC who thinks they like him.

We have to force them out from the Government House; we will push them

out because PDP does not know what good governance is all about.

“Before now, many people thought APC is a branch of PDP in Abia, but it is not and will never be; APC in the state should always say truth to power because PDP has disappointed Abians.”

Onyejiocha who represents Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency, berated the Abia State Government for excluding the people of

Umunneochi in her recent approval of roads to be rehabilitated in the state.

She emphasised that APC would contest the December Local Government election, warning the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) that APC would not accept any form of biasness on its part during the poll.

The state chairman of the party, Chief Donatus Nwamkpa had told the lawmaker that the state Exco of the party was in Umunneochi in continuation of its tour of Local Government Areas.

Nwamkpa said the tour was to enable the party leadership in the state know how their members are doing and reposition the party in Abia for the challenges ahead.

The APC state chairman assured the House of Reps deputy chief whip that the party would take over power in the state come 2023, beginning with the Local Government election.