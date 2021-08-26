The city of Lagos will come alive as legendary artistes thrill and entertain music lovers during the “Cloud 9: Groovy 60s-80s (Retro),” African Legends Night, scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 26, and Friday 27, 2021.

The event will be streamed live to enable people who may not be able to attend the event participate.

Lekan Olarinde, CEO, Cloud 9, organisers of African Legends Night, said legendary musicians that will perform at Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos, include Sir Victor Uwaifo, Salif Keita of Mali, Commander Ebenezer Obey, Onyeka Onwenu, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, K1 de Ultimate, Sir Shina Peters, Queen Salawa Abeni, and Bright Chimezie, among others.

According to him, Cloud 9 promises to be a great event. It is a mix of pan-African contemporary culture and music, for which the audience will be glad to travel to Nigeria.

Olarinde said, “The experience itself is a legendary rebirth celebrating the oldies like back in the day in a classy banquet, a state-of-the-art dinner, exclusively for the high class of society and for everyone that understands what music is all about.”

He disclosed there will be an award ceremony to be incorporated in the show, while artistes will be given awards during the event.

A number of the legends who rocked the 60s to 80s like King Sunny Ade, Sir Victor Uwaifor, Ebenezer Obey, Onyeka Onwenu, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Salawa Abeni, K1, Lagbaja, Femi Kuti, Bongos Ikue, Bright Chimezie and a host of others will perform at the event.

Some of the awards include posthumous award to Fela Anukulapo Kuti, Rex Lawson, I.K. Dairo, Bobby Benson, Victor Olaiya, Orlando Owoh and Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, among others.