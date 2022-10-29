Legendary musician, Onyeka Onwenu and veteran actor, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey lead an ensemble of both old and new Nollywood actors in a new film titled “Ije Awele” with Onyeka and Keppy delivering their villainous roles to near perfection.

Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey is the evil father sleeping with his daughter since the age of 6, while Onyeka Onwenu plays the role of accomplice mother, who aided and abetted the incestious act by giving the daughter contraceptives without her knowledge to prevent her from getting pregnant.

The gripping, enthralling movie tells in graphic detail the sordid secret of a family consumed in damnation and one girl’s journey to find answers to her traumatised and violated past.

But for the violated girl, played by Victoria Nwogu, all was not lost as she finds love in the hands of a lover, Jidekene Achufusi (Swanky JKA) who shows her true meaning of love, care and protection..

The star-studded, thought-provoking project was produced by Victoria Nwogu and directed by Emeka Ojukwu.

“The movie highlights the story of very many girls in the world facing abuse from people who should protect them. It touches on all sides of a young girl’s journey to self-discovery,” says Emeka Nwokocha, the executive producer of the film.

“The movie Ije Awélé, is a story of a girl who has been molested by her father since the age of 6, she finds out in her later years that her mother has known all the while and has been giving her contraceptives, covering up for her father in order to save the family name.

“This leaves the young girl feeling mostly betrayed and begins searching for answers, because “how can a mother do this to her own child?!! Along the way she finds love and finds more secrets. In the end she finds fulfillment and grows past the abuse and anger,” Nwokocha added.

The movie also stars prominent names like Ejike Asiegbu and Ngozi Nwosu among others