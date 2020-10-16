Damiete Braide

Nigeria’s music legend, Onyeka Onwenu, last week, launched her book, My Father’s Daughter, a book on her personal life and the country’s socio-political travesty.

Owenu, popularly known as the “Elegant Stallion”, was full of joy that the project was a big success, hoping to write more books as she advanced in age.

“My Father’s Daughter is a riveting narrative of Onyeka Onwenu’s entrailing journeys through life,” she said.

“This book is deeply personal and emotional. It’s about the strength of purpose in the face of adversities… Onyeka’s story is laced with wits. It is a story of life, love and living.”

The 68-year old music legend added the new book contained over 450 pages and was designed to give inspiration to the younger ones, especially the younger feminine gender, since it captured her low and high moments through life.

According to her, the book also examined aspects of her life hitherto unknown to the public, and it would be in e-version and audio, accompanied with some classics of the music legend.

She urged Nigerians to play less on tribalism but focus on positive things in the different ethnic groups that make up the country.

Using her marriage to a Yoruba Muslim that produced two children as a reference, she said admonished Nigerians to uphold the country’s unity and progress.

“We are blessed with the richness of our culture, and everyone should see themselves as one and not let divisions break the country,” she asserted.

The music icon called on the people of the South East, especially those in the Diaspora, on the need to develop the region which she said had continued to suffer marginalisation and neglect.

“It doesn’t take away whatever you are doing in Lagos, Abuja, or Port Harcourt. You are free to live and do business wherever you are, but remember home. We have been marginalised for a long time, and our people have always done things for themselves.

“We built the Imo Airport — I was part of the process. It remains the only airport in the country that was built by the citizens and handed over to the Federal Government.

“My father went to school abroad, people in his home town collected money and supported him. That’s how we do things; we are communal people. So I’m not afraid to go back home,” she stated.