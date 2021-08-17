Brentford midfielder, Frank Onyeka was proud to make a winning Premier League debut on Friday night.

The young Nigerian was part of the Bees team, which shocked Arsenal in the Premier League opener.

“It’s like a dream come true. That’s what all footballers want. To play in the Premier League,” says Onyeka.

“For me, it is one of the biggest things I can experience as a football player.

“When I have seen the Premier League on TV, I have never thought about how fast it goes on the field. But during the match, it went really fast.

“It was not something I expected. People say the speed is high and now I have experienced it myself, it is actually higher.”