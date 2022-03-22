Grassroots football promoter, Arthur Onyeka has tipped Super Eagles to get past Ghana in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier.

The Black Stars are billed to host the Eagles at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi on Friday in the first leg with the return leg slated for Abuja on March 29.

Onyeka, while xraying the chances of the two teams, noted that Eagles on current form are better than their Ghanaian counterpart, but was quick to add that the Eagles must expect a very tough battle given the soccer rivalry between the two countries.

“We definitely have a better team at the moment. We saw the Eagles play good football at the last AFCON in Cameroun. We were only unlucky not to have beaten Tunisia in the round of 16. We have players doing well for clubs out there in Europe. On paper, we have an edge over Ghana. I see us securing the World Cup ticket, but it won’t be an easy one given the way matches involving the two countries have gone in the past. We all know the soccer rivalry existing between Nigeria and Ghana,” Onyeka said.

Onyeka who funds an annual grassroots football tournament in Ozubulu, Anambra State said Austin Eguavoen and Emmanuel Amuneke must use the game against Ghana to prove their mettle with the exit of Gernot Rohr.