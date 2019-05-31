Executive Director of Centre for Social Justice, Eze Onyekpere, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to show example in the fight against corruption.

Onyekpere said true change and better results, in the fight against corruption, can only come if it starts with president Buhari himself .

He dwelt on the relevance of example in fighting corruption, and added that it is only when the president chooses a team that reflects a strong anti-corruption stance that expected results can get down to the citizenry and, to the glory of the presidency itself.

The civil Rights activist said these as a guest on a syndicated anti-corruption radio proramme, Public Conscience, which runs on selected radio stations across the country.

Onyekpere, who is also a lawyer, said Nigerians are known to excel in positions of trust and competence outside the shores of the country and advised people in authority to recognize and utilize the services of deserving personalities for proper results. He further stressed that the office of the Auditor General of the Federation should be in the vanguard of the anti-corruption fight since they have the tools but inadequate funding does not permit effective delivery of such a role Onyekpere admitted that a special tribunal could enhance the anti-corruption project but that the Presidency needs to work effectively with lawmakers to put it in place.

Public Conscience is an anti-corruption radio programme produced by the Progressive Impact Organisation For Community Development, with support from the Macarthur Foundation.