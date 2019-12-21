Former Everton winger, Henry Onyekuru, has agreed personal terms with Galatasaray, paving the way for him to join the Turkish champions in the January transfer window, according to Allnigeriasoccer.com.

Onyekuru has struggled for playing opportunities since joining Monaco in August 2015.

Today will make it three months that the Super Eagles star has not featured for the principality outfit.

It is understood that Galatasaray have successfully negotiated a loan move with Monaco and Onyekuru is patiently waiting for the transfer window to open before flying to Turkey to formalise his switch to the Super Lig club.

The 22-year-old had been linked with possible moves to teams in Russia and Spain, but Galatasaray are poised to confirm his capture in the coming days.

He enjoyed a successful loan spell at The Yellow-Reds during the 2018-2019 campaign, scoring 16 goals in 44 games and helping them win the domestic double.

The Turkish winter transfer window opens on January 4 and closes for business at the end of next month.