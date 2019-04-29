Super Eagles attacker Henry Onyekuru shared pictures of himself cheering Galatasary Male Basketball team to victory in the Turkish league .

Onyekuru who bagged a brace in the midweek for Galatasary football Club as they matched on the final of the Turkish Cup was pictured with some fans at the Basketball arena.

The petit forward later shared the pictures on his social media account along with message, thanking the fans for their support.

“Today is was in the hall to support our basketball team, I was so happy to watch them win.”

“We can be doing different sports and fighting for the same Crest. I wish them good luck in other matches and I will like to thank our fans for the support.” He wrote on his social media handle.