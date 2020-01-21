Henry Onyekuru has been cleared to feature for Galatasaray after health and administrative problems prevented him from playing for the side since his move from Monaco.

The Super Eagles’ star returned to the Turk Telekom Stadı outfit for his second loan spell from the Red and Whites this January after failing to establish himself with the French side, where he was limited to four games.

Onyekuru, however, could not immediately feature for Fatih Terim’s men after the Turkish club failed to secure a playing licence for the 22-year-old due to its tax debt problem.

Last week, the club also announced the winger contracted malaria while in Nigeria and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment, but had now received a clean bill of health according to BBC Sport

Before completing a permanent move to Monaco from Premier League side, Everton last summer, the forward spent the 2018-19 season with the Yellow and Reds, where he scored 16 goals in all competitions to help them clinch the Turkish Super Lig title.

Onyekuru could make his first appearance this season for Galatasaray, when they take on Rizespor in a Cup tie on Thursday.