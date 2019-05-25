Super Eagles player Henry Onyekuru is said to be close to signing for Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich.

According to reports monitored by www.footballlive.ng,

The sensational player in the Turkish league this season, who scored 16 goals in all competition, might be playing for the biggest club in Germany next season.

Onyekuru whose contract with Everton is still running might be leaving Galatasaray at the end of the loan deal.

He is actually been chased by a plethora of top clubs in Europe but leading the race is the Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

If the deal comes through, Henry Onyekuru will be the first Super Eagles player to play for Giants of Bundesliga. The former Aspire Academy graduate who is close to making the 23 man list of players who will represent Nigeria at the Nations Cup, judging by his current form in his club side, having won two trophies already in this season, the Cup Game and the Super Lig trophy.