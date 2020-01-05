It is now official that Henry Onyekuru has returned to Turkish league and cup winners, Galatasaray on loan from AS Monaco till the end of the season.

The 22-year-old forward had failed to settle down at Monaco, where he failed to score in four appearances this season after his transfer from Premier League club, Everton.

Last season, loanee Onyekuru shone as ‘Gala’ won a league and cup double.

He scored 14 goals in 31 league appearances for Galatasaray.

The Istanbul giants are currently seventh in the Turkish Super Lig halfway through the season.