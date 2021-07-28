Nigeria international, Henry Onyekuru has agreed to join Greek giants Olympiakos on a permanent deal from Ligue 1 side, Monaco, reports owngoalnigeria.com.

Monaco have told the Nigerian that he isn’t in their plans for next season and he was subsequently axed from the pre-season squad.

He had interest from teams in Turkey, where his rating is very high owing to the successful time he had at Galatasary where he led them to the league title during a loan spell from Everton. He also played on loan at the same club last season but with little success.

Galatasary couldn’t reach an agreement with Monaco on signing his permanently and his agent confirmed that he is also in talks with Fenerbahce and Besiktas but Olympiakos is where he’s heading on a permanent deal.

It hasn’t been the best move for the winger since he joined Monaco in a parmanent deal from Everton. He has failed to stamp his authority in the team despite working with several managers.

